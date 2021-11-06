Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

RESN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,456. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resonant by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 111,279 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

