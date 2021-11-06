Reviewing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TripAdvisor and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -38.56% -27.90% -10.91% Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TripAdvisor and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $604.00 million 7.97 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -18.74 Yalla Group $134.93 million 7.06 $3.21 million ($0.02) -331.00

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TripAdvisor and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 2 4 6 0 2.33 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $43.81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.64%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Summary

Yalla Group beats TripAdvisor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

