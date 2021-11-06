Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 57,905 shares.The stock last traded at $12.70 and had previously closed at $11.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $796.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $497.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 197.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revlon by 87.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Revlon in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Revlon in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

