REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.51

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $98.67. REX American Resources shares last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 18,609 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.