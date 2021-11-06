REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.51

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $98.67. REX American Resources shares last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 18,609 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

