Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $1,477,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $75.00 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $103.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 448.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

