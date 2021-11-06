Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.00

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$59.00 and last traded at C$59.00, with a volume of 3379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Richards Packaging Income Fund from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The company has a market cap of C$637.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

