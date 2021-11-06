Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.88

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.88 and traded as high as C$44.01. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.99, with a volume of 58,797 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCH shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

