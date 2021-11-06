Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

RBA traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 1,232,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,261. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

