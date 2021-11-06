Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 70,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 558,110 shares.The stock last traded at $74.49 and had previously closed at $68.82.

The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 579,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.