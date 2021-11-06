Robert W. Baird Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $95.73. 2,634,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

