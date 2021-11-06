Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 765,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 90,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

