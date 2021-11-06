Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlas by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.