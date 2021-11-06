Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

