Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

