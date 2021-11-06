Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
CARS stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $942.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.