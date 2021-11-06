Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $942.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

