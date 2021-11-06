Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $364.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

