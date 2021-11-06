Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,111 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 447,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,057,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 537,018 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $226,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

