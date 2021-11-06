Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.