Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.