Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. 263,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,972. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

