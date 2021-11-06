Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,632 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Roku were worth $553,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after buying an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.50 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

