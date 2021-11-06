Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.89 and its 200 day moving average is $357.70. Roku has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

