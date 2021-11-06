Roth Capital Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $60.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.42.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 93,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

