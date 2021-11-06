Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROVR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

ROVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

