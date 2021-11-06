Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give B2Gold (TSE:BTO) a C$5.75 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.30.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

