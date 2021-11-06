Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $100.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.