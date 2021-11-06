Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.61 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of BWX Technologies worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.08 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

