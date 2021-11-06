Royal Bank of Canada Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $8.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

