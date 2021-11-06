Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$25.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

PRMRF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

