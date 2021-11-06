Royal Bank of Canada Increases SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $197.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $123.49 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

