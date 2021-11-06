Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of NiSource worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI opened at $25.31 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

