Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $32.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

