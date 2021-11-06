Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$30.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

ISV stock opened at C$27.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.98 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$18.70 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.