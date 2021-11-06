Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 1,090,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TEGNA by 1,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.