Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,997 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $29,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after buying an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

