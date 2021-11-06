Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,982 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of Terreno Realty worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

