Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 573,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,828,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $18,792,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $8,865,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.