RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Insider John Douglas Buys 50,000 Shares

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

John Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

LON RPS opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. RPS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of £349.66 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

