Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

