Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 7,838 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

