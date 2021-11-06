Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.38

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SBR opened at $43.05 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.84% and a return on equity of 719.28%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

