Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

