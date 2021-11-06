Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 76,967 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £77.62 million and a PE ratio of 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.50.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

