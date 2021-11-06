Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.50

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 76,967 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £77.62 million and a PE ratio of 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.50.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.