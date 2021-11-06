Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.75 ($151.47).

Shares of SAF opened at €120.36 ($141.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.17. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

