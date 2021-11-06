Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.