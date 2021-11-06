Samantha Sacks Gallagher Buys 3,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

