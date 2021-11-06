Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.41 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.13.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.