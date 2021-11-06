SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $114.97 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

