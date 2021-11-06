Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $10.14 million and $6,765.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,970 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.