Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

